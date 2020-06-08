Red Candle Games Announces Limited Physical Edition for Devotion

Devotion is one of the strongest horror releases of 2019 that almost nobody played. There’s a reason for this. Shortly after its release on Steam, it was pulled due to controversy over a political statement buried in the game. It remains off of Steam to this day.

Fans in Taiwan will be able to pick up a gorgeous limited edition version of Devotion from now until June 15. There are two editions available – one with a soundtrack and one without. Both versions include the game on USB, a bookmark, sticker and collectible box.

The two editions cost 980 and 1200 yuan respectively, which converts to around $120 and $160. There is no word of an English limited edition of Devotion.