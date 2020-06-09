Destiny 2: Beyond Light Announced, Coming to Next-Gen Consoles

Bungie today announced the next Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, for release this September.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is the next chapter in the Destiny 2 universe, Bungie revealed today during a livestream. It arrives on September 22 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Meanwhile, players can hop in today to experience the next Destiny 2 season, Season of Arrivals. Starting today, players will begin to learn more about the Pyramid ships and unfold the events that will lead into Beyond Light and beyond.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light brings the action to Europa where the Exo-Stranger has uncovered a dark empire beneath it’s surface. Guardians will travel to the planet to infiltrate the Golden Age Breytech facility and uncover the secrets hidden deep in the ice. For the first time ever, players will get a chance to wield the power of Darkness, which introduces the new Stasis power time. Each class will wield this new power in different ways.

Finally, Bungie introduced the expansion’s new antagonist, Eramis. The Fallen have rebuilt their empire on Europe under Eramis, the Kell of Darkness. Abandoned by the Traveler, Eramis’ embrace of the darkness will be a key component in the story.

Bunige ended the stream with a tease of what’s to come in the future. It isn’t Destiny 3, but another two expansions. The Witch Queen arrives in 2021 and Lightfall in 2022. They also confirmed that older content from the original game will start appearing in Destiny 2. This fall, the Cosmodrome and its three strikes will return.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches September 22 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. It also launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Owners of the current game on PS4 and Xbox One X can upgrade to the next-gen versions for free.