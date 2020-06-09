Details for Project Cars 3 Revealed

Today, Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios have revealed what Project Cars 3 will offer for its fans. Due to release sometime this summer for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, there seems to be a mixed reaction from the fanbase based on the trailer that has released. “It’s been quite a journey watching the Project CARS franchise go from strength to strength these last five years, and we’re delighted to finally lift the wrap on Project CARS 3,” said Ian Bell, founder and CEO, Slightly Mad Studios. “While realism and authenticity continue to be at the core of the franchise, we’ve added a host of new options to ensure that Project CARS 3 is also the most accessible game in the franchise’s history. We really couldn’t be more excited to show off our new Project CARS game to both fans of the franchise and those who are ready to experience racing at its very best.”

Project Cars 3 will include over 200 elite-brand road and race-cars, and over 140 global circuits complete with 24-hour cycles and evocative all-4-season, all-weather racing. A new and more engaging Career Mode will allow drivers to have multiple cars at once as they will race to earn upgrades for their cars with authentic parts. These parts will all realistically affect handling and power as they battle their way up to the top of the racing world.

As this was shown off in the reveal trailer, customization is a new option for the series. Project Cars 3 customization will include wheels, tires, rims, and more, as well as personalization options that will let players use their imagination to define their brand. Slightly Mad Studios has also worked on making the game more accessible. A completely redeveloped controller experience, fully scalable assists, a revamped model for even more convincing and fun handling, and a whole new, fun First Time User Experience will allow everyone—from franchise veterans to sim-racing pros to rookie drivers—to fully experience the authenticity of pure racing.

The Project CARS franchise debuted in 2015 to critical praise and quickly went on to sell over 2 million units in its first year. The follow-up, 2017’s Project CARS 2, won the gamescom award for the Best Simulation Game. Now, with this third installment, the team at Slightly Mad Studios continues in the tradition of delivering an authentic racing experience that allows players to create and live out their own ultimate driver journey.