Need for Speed Heat’s Final Update Adds Cross-Play Support Today

Last year, Ghost Games launched the latest entry in the long-running arcade racer franchise, as Need for Speed Heat took players to Palm City and introduced a day/night cycle that would affect the type of races available and overall aggressiveness of the police.

After several updates that added new vehicles and customization options, as well as gradually improved the game from its launch version, Criterion Games, the new developers of Need for Speed starting with the next title, has shared news on the future of Need for Speed Heat and the series as a whole. Today will see the final update for the open world racer as the game adds cross-play support across all of its available platforms, allowing players who connect their EA account to play with anyone on PS4, Xbox One and PC. In addition to re-affirming that the team is hard at work on the newest Need for Speed entry, the blog post also confirmed that Need for Speed Heat would be joining EA Access on June 16, and teased additional news for the franchise at EA Play Live on June 18.

