Redneck Ed Demo Set to Hit Steam Next Week

Beat-em-ups are back in vogue, and a new approach to a classic genre is on the horizon. Redneck Ed: Astro Monsters Show takes the beat-em-up style and frames it against an intergalactic game show. Poor Ed has his face stolen and has to kick a whole bunch of ass to get it back. The art style used for the core game is based on traditional animation – a bit like how Cuphead wanted to replicate early animation, only with a ’90s edge. The core concept is pretty unique and the art style is gorgeous.

Unlike most games in the genre, Redneck Ed takes place on a single plane – but still involves things like weapon usage and upgrades to keep things fresh. Massive boss battles show off just how much Ed has the odds stacked against him. The game will be released at some point in 2020, but from June 16 through June 22, players can enjoy a free demo via Steam. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the game as its release draws near – and any brawler fans should definitely check out the demo next week.