Ys: Memories of Celceta is Now Available for PlayStation 4

Originally released for the PlayStation Vita and later on Steam, Ys: Memories of Celceta is now available on PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe and Australia June 19. The PlayStation 4 features some visual enhancements, including full HD graphics and 60 frame per second. Ys: Memories of Celceta is available on the PlayStation store digitially for $29.99 for the standard edition and $39.99 for the deluxe edition which includes a digital version of the soundtrack CD Ys Musical Selections: Past and Present, previously only available in the Ys 25th anniversary pack in Japan, as well as a never before released deluxe theme featuring artwork and music from the game.

There is also a retail physical Day One Timeless Adventurer version available for $39.99 on the XSEED Games Store and participating retailers. This version includes the game on PlayStation 4 disc, the 25th anniversary soundtrack CD and 12 5.2” x 6.6” art cards highlighting various heroines from Ys lore for collectors. Ys: Memories of Celceta is a great action RPG and a strong entry in the Ys series. More information about this title and other recommendations about what game is a good starting point for Ys can be found in our article here.