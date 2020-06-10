Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone Season Four Kicks Off Tonight

Last week, Infinity Ward’s planned releases of the fourth season of content for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone were indefinitely delayed, in order to allow for more important voices to be heard and more important topics to be focused on.

Intel Incoming on Season Four. New #ModernWarfare and #Warzone content is live tonight, June 10th @ 11PM PDT! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 10, 2020

Earlier today, the original Call of Duty developer shared the new release date and time for the next major update for the core multiplayer and battle royale modes. Season Four will go live tonight at 11 PM PT for both Modern Warfare and Warzone, with more news to come on what exactly will be included as part of the content drop.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are both available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.