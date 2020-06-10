Classic Sega Mascot Revived With Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Well, it may be safe to say that no one expected this comeback. During the first day of IGN’s Summer of Gaming expo, one of the first world premieres showcased the return of none other than one of Sega’s early gaming icons, Alex Kidd. Once considered Sega’s mascot during the 1980s, Alex quickly faded from the public eye after the introduction of Sonic the Hedgehog and the failure of his Genesis debut, Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle. But games like his debut, Alex Kidd in Miracle World, are still fondly remembered, and now Merge Games is bringing said debut back with a remake, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX.

Developed by Merge Games and Jankenteam, the remake of the classic Master System platformer sees the addition of new levels, modes, and alternative boss fights, which you can all experience in either a revamped pixel art style or classic retro graphics, similar to the remake of its fellow Master System buddy Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap. Outside of all that, the rest of the gameplay appears to be the same classic rock-breaking, motorcycle-riding, jan-ken-pon-playing action the original was known for. Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX comes out for all current major platforms in Q1 2021, so fans of classic Sega games should keep an eye out for it.