Genshin Impact Shares Behind the Scenes Details on the Soundtrack

Genshin Impact has continued to gain interested and popularity since it came to attention a few years back. The latest update from the dev team includes a look at creating the soundtrack. The artists behind this soundtrack discuss their inspirations from classical Chinese music, while also wanting to make it distinct and stand out. This had them end up with unique sounds and instruments taking from cultures around the world in order to create the wonderful music teased in trailers.

Genshin Impact is aiming to release this year for iOS, Android, PS4, PC and Switch. Check out the behind the scenes look below: