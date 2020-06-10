Nintendo Summer Sale Hits Humble Bundle

Beyond the 1,300+ game digital sale on the Switch’s eShop, Humble Bundle is mirroring many of the same deals for top-notch games on the platform. While the eShop has plenty of versatile payment options, you can also use Humble Credit on the Humble store, or pay with PayPal credit to pay things off a bit later and still enjoy the game today.

Mario Tennis Aces – $41.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $41.99

Super Mario Party – $41.99

Kirby Star Allies – $41.99

Layton’s Mystery Journey – $27.99

Astral Chain – $47.99

Boxboy and Boxgirl – $6.99

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker – $27.99

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze – $41.99

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – $41.99

Dragon Quest XI Definitive Edition – $41.99

Fire Emblem Warriors – $41.99

Fitness Boxing – $34.99

Snipperclips – $13.99

Sushi Striker – $34.99

Snack World – $34.99

Florence – $4.79

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – $22.49

Kentucky Route Zero – $17.99

Devil May Cry 3 SE – $14.99

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales – $9.99

Stories Untold – $2.24

Knights and Bikes – $14.39

Celeste – $6.79

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo – $40.19

The Touryst – $13.99

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $14.99

Moving Out – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed the Rebel Collection – $17.99

Shovel Knight King of Cards – $6.29