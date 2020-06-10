Release Date Revealed For Neon Abyss

Veewo Games’ run-and-gun roguelike platformer Neon Abyss has kept us captivated for quite a while, thanks to its fun and fast action. But now, with the help of publisher Team17, this colorful and chaotic blast of energy is set for a release next month. The release date was revealed in a suitably action-packed trailer, which you can naturally check out below.

Neon Abyss sees players sent into the titular abyss with the goal of destroying the New Gods. Not the ones created by Jack Kirby, mind you, but rather modern-day gods of fast food, mobile video, and other miscellaneous parts of life. The trailer, however, focuses more on the wide variety of guns to use, the many perks and evolving pets to pick up, and even the mini-games you can come across, ranging from dance competitions to giant piano performances. The demo is still available on Steam if you want a quick taste of the game, but for those who desire more, you won’t have to wait long, as Neon Abyss arrives on July 14 for all major platforms.