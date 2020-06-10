The Oliver Twins Collection Cartridge Announced for Evercade

The Evercade just recently released but Blaze Entertainment isn’t about to take a break. The team just announced another cartridge. This time it is The Oliver Twins Collection which will be cartridge fourteen.
The Oliver Twins are a two-man development team from Britain who produced the classic Dizzy titles, among others. This cartridge comes packed with seven different Dizzy games as well as some of The Oliver Twins’ other work.
Here’s a full list of the included titles:
- BMX Simulator
- Dizzy the Adventurer
- DreamWorld Pogie
- Fantastic Dizzy
- FireHawk
- Go! Dizzy Go!
- Mystery World Dizzy
- Panic Dizzy
- Super Robin Hood
- Treasure Island Dizzy
- Wonderland Dizzy
This cartridge is special because all profits on it will be donated to the National Videogame Museum charity. This cart is set to release in the third quarter of 2020.