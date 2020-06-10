YouTubers Ali-A and Clare Siobhan Team Up with Roccat

Turtle Beach’s Germany0based PC brand Roccat announced today a partnership with top YouTubers Ali-A and Clare Siobahn. The two UK-based influencers are now fully equipped with Roccat gear for their PC gaming stations. Both YouTubers are now using Roccat’s Vulcan n keyboard and the latest Kone Pure Ultra mouse. Statements from the two influencers about Roccat’s products can be found below.

“Everything about ROCCAT’s PC gear, from the design and look to the feel and performance, has been wonderful,” said Clare Siobhan. “I’m also having fun with the AIMO lighting system since it offers a lot of options and I’ve always loved customizing characters and environments in my PC games. Now I also get to do it with my mouse, keyboard, and more.”

Ali-A added, “Having used Turtle Beach headsets since my early days of gaming, it’s really exciting to now add ROCCAT to my PC setup. I’ve been playing more and more on PC recently and found that the Vulcan keyboard and Kone Pure Ultra mouse give me a competitive advantage because the feedback from the keys and mouse buttons feel great to the touch, and deliver precise, lightning-fast responses.”