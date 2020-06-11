Arcade1Up Reveals Fall 2020 Lineup

Arcade1Up has become synonymous for home arcade solutions at a reasonable price. Starting off with classics such as Galaga and Space Invaders and transitioning over to the likes of Street Fighter 2, Mortal Kombat and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the company continues to cover the broad spectrum of classic arcade games. The new lineup broadens the spectrum even more. For Fall 2020, the biggest news comes in the way of Ms. Pacman. Ms. Pacman is the largest title release in Arcade1Up history, as there has never been a recreation of the original 1981 arcade cabinet. This cabinet will include specific artwork and other Bandai Namco games that have not been revealed at this time.

The company also will be releasing its first light gun game. Big Buck Hunter was revealed as a new cabinet and will come with two light gun accessories. The Big Buck Hunter arcade cabinet will feature 4 different titles licensed from Play Mechanix, Inc. – Big Buck Hunter Pro, Big Buck Hunter Pro Open Season, Big Buck Safari and Big Buck Safari Outback. This cabinet will also include licensor-approved artwork. “Believe it or not Big Buck Hunter is our first cabinet to be released with light gun accessories, which was a challenge we were ready to take on,” said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Tastemakers, LLC. “I don’t usually toot our own horn on projects like this, but I think our community is really going to get behind what we’ve accomplished here, creating a product that can provide an at-home experience like never before.”

Arcade1Up has also teamed up with Zen Studios and Marvel Studios for a digital pinball experience that is intended to mimic the real thing. Marvel Digital Pinball will feature a recessed 24” high definition LCD playfield that is housed on a mid-sized 5 Ft tall table. It will be supported on replica pinball legs with adjustable feet and fitted with a protective acrylic top with thin metal bezel. The Marvel Digital Pinball cabinet will also be one of the first digital pinball tables in this category to feature built-in solenoid’s for haptic feedback and built-in accelerometer for real nudge and tilt feature.

Finally, Arcade1Up has also teamed up with Capcom and Marvel to produce two separate cabinets. This is Arcade1Up’s first cabinet to feature major licensor crossover titles. Marvel vs. Capcom and X-Men vs. Street Fighter will both be getting their own cabinets with some variation. The X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinet will include Marvel vs. Capcom, X-Men: Children of the Atom and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. This will have specific artwork dedicated to X-Men vs. Street Fighter. The Marvel vs. Capcom cabinet will include both the featured games along with Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes and Marvel Super Heroes: War of the Gems. This will have separate artwork that is featured on Marvel vs. Capcom.

“Featuring two major licenses, this cabinet is exactly what our community has been asking us to come out with,” said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Tastemakers, LLC. “Not only have we brought to them the Marvel and Capcom crossover titles they have been waiting to see, but

we did it in a way that speaks to the nostalgia of the original full-sized Arcade Machine that, many members of our community have grown up playing.”

Pricing and release dates have not been revealed yet for any of these cabinets, but they will be available by the end of 2020. You can check out various screenshots of all the cabinets below. Also, check out the trailer below for the X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom cabinets.