ARK: Survival Evolved and Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection Now Available for Free on Epic Games Store

Going into the day, we knew that Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection would be free from June 11-18, making its PC debut not only on EGS, but as a freebie. We didn’t know that ARK: Survival Evolved would also be free – making this another two game week for those looking to expand their EGS library at no cost. This means that you get a ton of fighting game action with SamSho alongside some open-world prehistoric action with ARK – amking for a fair amount of variety. Shodown also uses Epic Online Service to enable cross-play with the June 18-releasing Steam version, and you can still launch the game’s EXE with Steam if you so desire.