Astro’s Playroom Pre-Installed in all PlayStation 5 Consoles

The loveable robots of Astro Bot from PSVR will be coming to the PlayStation 5. The new non-VR game, Astro’s Playroom, was announced during Sony’s PS5 The Future of Gaming event. It shows off the same style of platform gameplay that worked fantastically on PSVR. Even better, the end of the trailer stated that all PlayStation 5 consoles will come with Astro’s Playroom pre-installed. This means that every PS5 will have a free game out-of-the-box whether you choose the disc version or all digital.

Check out the trailer for Astro’s Playroom below: