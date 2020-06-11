Become the Food in Bugsnax when it Launches on PS5

In Bugsnax, it seems “you are what you eat” has been taken quite literally. The inhabitants of the island known as Snaktooth island have tons of food around and every time they eat it they get an interesting new food-based limb. It’s up to the inhabitants to capture these unique food-like creatures and study them while exploring the mysterious Snaktooth island. Exploring each unique area will also allow the islanders to help anyone trapped, and bring them back to Snaxburg and away from threats lingering behind. The trailer features a theme song by Kero Kero Bonito, with a delightfully up-beat charm that makes it all the more enticing to jump into this unique island.

Get ready to travel abroad when Bugsnax releases this holiday season. Check out the reveal trailer below: