Beyond a Steel Sky Receives New Story Trailer

Revolution Software’s Beneath a Steel Sky notably gained some critical acclaim when it was first released in 1994, becoming one the adventure game world’s most notable cult classics. The cult has grown even more since 2003 when it was released again as freeware, with every GOG account now including a free copy of the game. And now, more than twenty-five years later, the beloved cyberpunk story is finally getting a sequel. And a new story trailer has since been recently released to help set everything up, which you can check out below.

Stepping into the shoes of protagonist Robert Foster once again, we return to the setting on Union City, which certainly looks like a happy utopia…but this being a cyberpunk tale, it’s naturally anything but. Robert is actually here to search for a child abducted from a desert village, and if that sounds a tad heavy, don’t worry, the trailer shows off many colorful character that you’ll be interacting with to provide a bit of humor for balance, right down to the robot sidekicks. Top it off with some artwork by Dave Gibbons of Watchmen fame, and it looks like we may have an adventure that does the original justice. No release date yet, but expect Beyond a Steel Sky to make a splash when it hits the PC and Apple Arcade.