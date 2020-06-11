Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 is Live Now

Infinity Ward and Activision today released Season 4 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Another season has kicked off in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. As with past seasons, Season 4 delivers new multiplayer maps, Warzone additions, weapons, and game modes for free. There’s also a new Battle Pass for players to purchase.

On the multiplayer side, Modern Warfare Season 4 adds in one new standard multiplayer map, a Ground War map, and a Gunfight map. The legendary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map Scrapyard returns as Zhokov Scrapyard. Barakett Promenade is the Ground War map, and Warzone players should find it quite familiar. Finally, there’s Trench, the new Gunfight map.

Season 4 also introduces two new weapons that players can earn for free in the Battle Pass. They are the Fennec SMG (based on the Vector) and CR-56 AMAX assault rifle (based on the Galil). The weapons are unlocked at Tier 15 and Tier 31 respectively.

Finally, Warzone is getting some new twists and modes. When playing the mode, be aware that the game can throw new twists for you. Jailbreak releases all players who have been eliminated; Fire Sale temporarily decreases the prices of all items at Buy Stations; and Chopper Supply drops a heavily armored chopper for players to acquire. Any of them, or none can happen during a match.

Warzone also gets three new modes in Season 4. Juggernaut Royale drops the killstreak into Verdansk as three special care packages. Realism adds the multiplayer rules to Warzone, meaning a minimal HUD and increased headshot damage. Finally, Warzone Rumble is essentially a 50v50 Team Deathmatch mode.

Of course, a new Season means a new Battle Pass. As usual, 20 of the tiers are free for all players. Buying the Battle Pass gives you the opportunity to earn all 100 tiers. The Operator players get immediately for buying the Battle Pass is Captain Price. It’ll set you back $9.99 or 1000 CoD Points.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.