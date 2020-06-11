Counterplay Games Debuts First Godfall Gameplay

Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing today revealed the first gameplay for Godfall.

At The Game Awards 2019, Gearbox Publishing revealed Godfall, the first PS5 game ever announced. We’ve waited a while to see the game in action and that time has finally arrived. At the PS5 reveal event today, developer Counterplay Games finally showcased gameplay of their upcoming title.

The trailer features a glimpse at the world of Aperion, weapon classes and the melee gameplay. In Godfall, you play as the last of the Valorian Knights. Players will battle enemies utilizing five weapon classes, Valorplates and skills. Players can fight solo or alongside three friends.

Godfall is out this holiday on PS5 and PC.