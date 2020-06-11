Demon’s Souls Remake Announced

The long-rumored remake of Demon’s Souls is official. During Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase, Sony announced that Demon’s Souls will be returning to the PlayStation 5 thanks to their collaboration with Bluepoint Games.

It’s great to see Sony putting even more effort into this FromSoftware title, especially considering the publisher elected not to publish the classic RPG in North America and Europe back on PlayStation 3. Considering Bluepoint Games’ work on remakes and remasters such as Shadow of the Colossus and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, there’s great promise.

Unfortunately, not release date was given.