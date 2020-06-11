First GhostWire: Tokyo Gameplay Debuts

When it first debuted last year at E3 2019, Ghostwire: Tokyo looked intriguing and mysterious enough to grab our attention, but we didn’t have any gameplay to go on when it comes to Bethesda and Gameworks’ upcoming title. Thanks to the recent PS5 reveal event though, we have our first look at the game in action.

As we can see, GhostWire: Tokyo has us traveling through a surreal version of Tokyo, battling bizarre enemies with some form of magic or science and…okay, to be honest, even we’re not 100% sure of what’s going on yet. We still have more of GhostWire: Tokyo to be revealed before its 2021 release, though, so stay tuned for more details as they come.