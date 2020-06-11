Guerrilla Games Announces Horizon: Forbidden West

Guerrilla Games today announced Horizon: Forbidden West for PlayStation 5.

Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the best new IPs to come out of PlayStation this-generation. As such, it isn’t too surprising that a sequel was in the works. Three years on since its release, Guerrilla Games has finally revealed the sequel, Forbidden West.

The game picks up following the events of the original game and sees Aloy continuing the fight against Hades. The trailer showcases numerous new machines, allies and locations. There also appears to be new gameplay features, including underwater exploration.

Horizon: Forbidden West is coming to PS5, though no release date was given.