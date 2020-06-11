Hitman 3 Announced During PlayStation 5 Showcase

During Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase, IO Interactive put together not only a quick CG trailer announcing their next biggest project, Hitman III, but also a quick trailer showcasing in-game footage of a mission in Dubai.

Not much else is known about the game, but you if you played a Hitman game in the past couple of years, you can probably guess what kind of gameplay it will have. You will be brought around the world in a much more personal tale of Agent 47.

Hitman III will be available January 2021.