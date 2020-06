There’s a mysterious world out there and Kena seems to be the one who will help discover it. A brand new title known as Kena: Bridge of Spirits is bringing a fantastical-looking world filled with wonderfully-adorable creatures and terrifying threats that stand in the way. It’s up to Keno and their spirit companions to help stop what’s happening and learn a little bit more about the mysteries of the world.

Check out the Kena: Bridge of Spirits reveal trailer below: