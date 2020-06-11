Mr. Driller DrillLand Opening Animation Revealed

Mr. Driller has been dormant for quite some time, but Bandai Namco is reviving the beloved early-aughts character with Mr. Driller DrillLand – a remake of the 2002 GameCube entry. Today, the game’s opening animation showcased a bit of the cast of characters in the game – showing off the franchise’s drill-filled fun and a sense of whimsey. The franchise can best be described as a modernization of Dig Dug – so much so that some entries had that game’s character act as the father to Mr. Driller’s. It started life on the GBA and found quite a bit of success on the go – making it a natural fit on the Switch. The series will also hit the PC with DrillLand, and both versions will land on June 25.