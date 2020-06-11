NBA 2K21 Teaser Trailer Revealed During PlayStation 5 Event

It may not get any more realistic looking than this. In a short teaser trailer shown off during the PlayStation 5 Event, 2K introduced NBA 2K21 to the world for the next generation. New Orleans Pelicans Center Zion Williamson was shown in deep detail while covered in sweat as he went to make a dunk in a dark arena. Light shined through the windows, but the star of the show was Zion. Every aspect ranging from his jersey and skin to his facial animations looked as realistic as it gets.

NBA 2K21 will launch this fall and you can watch this trailer below: