PC Tech Requirements Revealed for Death Stranding

505 Games and Kojima Productions are bringing the once PS4 exclusive Death Stranding to PC. There will also be a crossover involving Valve’s Half-Life franchise. The crossover event involves an individual impersonating a Bridges’ employees. The imposter has sent request emails prompting Sam to locate and secure companion cubes throughout the world. Players will complete assignments that will reveal the mystery behind the imposter and will unlock new equipment and accessories for Sam.

Death Stranding will launch on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on Tuesday, July 14. The tech specs for both 720p and 1080p and varying frame rates are listed below.

TECHNICAL SPECS:

Minimum 30fps – 720p (1280×720)

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

MEMORY: 8 GB

GRAPHICS: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 30fps – 1080p (1920×1080)

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

MEMORY: 8 GB

GRAPHICS: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 60fps – 1080p (1920×1080)

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

MEMORY: 8 GB

GRAPHICS: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible