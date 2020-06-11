PlayStation Formally Unveils the PlayStation 5 Hardware

PlayStation today fully revealed the look of the PlayStation 5 and it is quite a dramatic look.

We’ve seen the logo. We’ve seen the DualSense. Now, we’ve seen the console. Sony closed out its PS5 reveal showcase by formally unveiling the look of the console. Furthermore, it also revealed a slew of accessories coming to the platform.

PlayStation 5 features a striking design that plays off the DualSense’s two-tone approach. White segments form a V for five, meanwhile the innards are black. There are two versions, one with a 4K Blu Ray disc drive, and one that’s fully digital.

In regards to accessories, there’s a new HD camera, a wireless 3D audio headset, a charging station and a universal media remote.

PlayStation 5 launches this holiday season. No word yet on pricing for the accessories or console itself.