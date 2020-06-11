Pragmata is Capcom’s Newest, Strange IP, Coming 2022

While there were a fair few teaser trailers and new announcements during the PS5 presentation earlier today, none were perhaps more stranger and vague than Capcom’s unveiling of a brand new IP, in the form of Pragmata. Slated for release sometime in 2022 across PS5, Xbox Series X & PC, the trailer is certainly cryptic on what exactly the main premise entails. Other than the odd-ball combination of cities, astronauts, holographic cats and little girls that can somehow 3D print missiles.

So yeh, a fairly ordinary teaser trailer if there ever was one. Sadly it leaves nothing so far as what the gameplay will look like, but here’s hoping Capcom will provide more information on this newest project in the near future.