Resident Evil 8 Sees Capcom’s Survival-Horror Get a Touch Frosty

It looks like the shift to a first-person perspective wasn’t a one-off for the series, as Capcom left it to today’s PS5 presentation to announce the eighth mainline installment in the Resident Evil series. Subtitled Village, players reprise the role of Ethan Winters from 2017’s Resident Evil 7 as they venture to an as-yet-unknown remote village up in the wintry mountains. As you might expect, there’s a whole load of cryptic imagery — references to series-antagonists Umbrella included — fresh faces and disturbingly-weird scenes on show.

The game will also see the return of Chris Redfield, though the trailer’s final few seconds tend to imply a more antagonistic direction for one of the series’ recurring protagonists. Resident Evil 8 is planned to release sometime in 2021 across PS5, Xbox Series X & PC.

Check out the announcement trailer below: