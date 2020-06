It wouldn’t be modern PlayStation without the iconic Sackboy, and with the continued announcements comes the latest reveal of Sackboy in his very own title coming to PS5. Take on his grand new adventure bigger and better than ever through platforming worlds where he can take it on alone or work together with friends. The wonderful creative world of Sackboy won’t miss out when it launches later for PS5.

Check out the reveal trailer for Sackboy a Big Adventure below: