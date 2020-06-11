SnowRunner Reaches One Million Copies Sold

It’s been a little over a month since the game’s original release in late April, but already Saber Interactive’s follow-up to their 2017 title MudRunner, in the form of SnowRunner, has surpassed its first major milestone of reaching one million copies sold. The news coincides with the release of the game’s first free update, titled the Rift updates, which sees the in-game Russian region of Taymyr get an expansion via a fourth, new environment.

This is the first post-release update in what is a planned series of paid downloadable content that players will get as part of the game’s Season Pass, or which can be purchased individually. The first phase of Saber’s planned DLC, is planned for release sometime later this summer. Make sure to check out our review of this surprisingly-enjoyable off-road simulator, which we described as a “fantastic game of exploration and brute-force driving.” SnowRunner is out now for PS4, Xbox One & PC via the Epic Games Store.