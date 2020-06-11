The Road to Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is Open on PS4, Xbox One

The latest chapter of Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is now live on consoles, and it will be coming to Google Stadia on June 16. In Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, fans can once again return to the deepest depths of Skyrim and discover things that could’ve given even The Last Dragonborn a hard time.

With this newest expansion comes an estimated thirty hours of story content as well as new “Harrowstorm” world events and new lore to dig into. Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor will also be introducing the new “Antiquities” system to the game. This will allow players to bring out their inner-archaeologist as they decipher clues and solve puzzles in order to claim some of Tamriel’s most ancient artifacts. Reception of the PC version has been mixed, so it’s hard to say whether or not the expansion is worth it. That said though, more Skyrim and treasure hunts still sounds pretty fun.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It’ll also be on Stadia as of June 16.