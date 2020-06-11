Warning: A Huge Darius Collection is Approaching Fast to PlayStation 4, Switch

The popular shooter series Darius will be soon available on PlayStation 4 and Switch with two distinct collections. The series made its arcade debut in 1986. Players could pilot the Silver Hawk craft solo or in co-op mode with a friend as they shot their way through dangerous terrain while battling robotic sea creatures. Darius saw a few sequels and versions of their titles and these games will be made available across two different collections, the Darius Cozmic Collection Console and Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade, chronicling their console and arcade titles respectively.

Details about what is included in each collection and their prices are revealed below. Both collections launch on June 16.

Darius Cozmic Collection Console – Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4

This download collection includes 6 titles (9 versions) from the Darius home console series:

Darius II (Mega Drive, JP version)

SAGAIA (Genesis, US version)

SAGAIA (Master System, EU version)

Darius Twin (Super Famicom, JP version)

Darius Twin (Super NES, US version)

Darius Force (Super Famicom, JP version)

Super Nova (Super NES, US version)

Darius Alpha (PC Engine, JP version)

Darius Plus (PC Engine, JP version)

Price: 54.99€ / 44.99 GBP / 59.99 USD

Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade – Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4

This download collection includes 4 titles (7 versions) from the Darius arcade series:

Darius (Arcade, original version)

Darius (Arcade, new version)

Darius (Arcade, extra version)

Darius II (Arcade, Dual Screen version)

SAGAIA (Arcade, ver.1)

SAGAIA (Arcade, ver.2)

Darius Gaiden (Arcade)

Price: 39.99€ / 34,99 GBP/ 44,99 USD