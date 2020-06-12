Codemasters Shows Off Split-Screen Gameplay for F1 2020

Today, Codemasters and Deep Silver released a new trailer for the upcoming F1 2020. This gameplay shows off split-screen local multiplayer for the game. Split-screen is making its return to the series this year after being absent. The racing takes place in Montreal, Canada at Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve. The two drivers featured are Mercedes driver Valterri Bottas and Racing Point driver Lance Stroll. The video also showcases aesthetic changes and corner adjustments that have been made to the track. F1 2020 launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on July 10. Those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Michael Schumacher Edition will have access to the game on July 7. Check out the video below.