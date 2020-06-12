Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a Standalone Game, Not a Remaster

Insomniac Games today clarified that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone title.

Confusion over PlayStation and Insomniac’s recently announced title sparked early Friday morning. A comment from a Sony executive appeared to suggest that the game would merely be a remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man with a Miles Morales expansion included. However, like the webhead himself, Insomniac Games swung in to right any confusion caused by this statement.

Taking to Twitter, the developer confirmed not once, but twice that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is its own standalone game.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaF — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020

It is a standalone game — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020

As a standalone title, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’s best comparisons are likely Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and inFamous: First Light. Both are standalone titles with their own stories, but star other characters rather than the franchise’s original protagonists. As Insomniac Games has already confirmed, Miles Morales takes place after the events of the original game and sees its titular character come into his new powers.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out this holiday exclusively on PS5.