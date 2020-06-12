New Paper Mario: The Origami King Trailer Details Companions, Boss Fights

Last month, Nintendo announced the latest entry in their long-running paper-based RPG, which will be coming to Switch and see Mario deal with new obstacles in the form of origami.

As is the case with most debut trailers, fans were left with plenty of questions regarding Paper Mario: The Origami King leading up to its launch next month. In the trailer below, Nintendo dives deeper into some of the key details of the upcoming adventure, including the companions that will be accompanying Mario and the unusual bosses that will stand in their way.

Paper Mario: The Origami King releases on July 17 for Switch.