PlayMagic’s Remake of XIII Releasing This November

You may recall that as far back as April of last year, it was revealed that XIII — the 2003 Ubisoft-published first-person shooter — would be getting its own remake treatment in the form of a current-gen and PC release. Since then, the game has found itself pushed back into 2020 and ever since, the game has once again descended into the shadows. Fortunately publisher Microïds have today confirmed the game has a release date.

XIII, based loosely on the 1984 Belgian graphic novel series of the same name, finds players taking control of the titular amnesiac agent as they try to both unravel the mystery behind a vast conspiracy all the while avoiding those gunning for him at every wake. XIII will be available across PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC on November 10. Check out the gameplay trailer below — which looks to maintain the original game’s signature cel-shaded art-style — to see the remake in action.