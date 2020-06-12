Star Wars: Squadrons Announced, Reveal Coming Next Week

EA today formally announced Star Wars: Squadrons, which will be revealed next week.

Following a leak on the official Xbox website, EA has revealed the existence of Star Wars: Squadron. Though no official details have come out yet, it does appear that the game intends to focus on aerial and space combat. The official art focuses on starships as well as pilots from the Galactic Civil War era. The official reveal comes next Monday, June 15 via a reveal trailer. Considering EA Play takes place on July 18, maybe we’ll get to see some gameplay then.

It’s not too surprising to see EA attempt to make their own space combat Star Wars game. The Rogue Squadron, X-Wing, and Tie Fighter series all garnered large amounts of praise back in the day. Trying to recapture some of that magic doesn’t seem all that crazy.

Be sure to check back June 15 for more details on Star Wars: Squadrons.