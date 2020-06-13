Beautiful Survival Game Among Trees Gets New Trailer

Last year we saw the announcement of Among Trees, a survival game set in a beautifully, lush forest. Today, a new trailer was revealed with added details for those interested.

You get to wander through an expansive woodland, spelunk some caves and more. But the key to the game is staying alive which means hunting, gardening, cooking, crafting and avoiding danger. You get to build onto your cabin for a customized appearance. Everything seems quite serene but of course threats like bears would create a problem.

At first glance Among Trees could be compared to Animal Crossing: New Horizons but this title is certainly more immersive and not as whimsical. You can enjoy nature but respect it as well. It is set for release this summer, visit the Epic Games store for more details.