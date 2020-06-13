Creator of DayZ Unveils New Sandbox IP Icarus

Dean Hall, creator of DayZ, has revealed the next, newest IP from him and his team at Rocketwertz. And while the teaser trailer below began with suggestions towards space, things are a lot more grounded if still potentially dangerous, in the “session” based sandbox, Icarus. Aiming to be free-to-play, Icarus is described as a title that is split into “sessions” rather than simply being an open-ended survival game.

There’s no release window for the game other than it planning to be available sometime next year.