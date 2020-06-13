Cygni: All Guns Blazing is a Modern Shmup from Scotland

Shmups are no longer a common affair in 2020, so it’s only natural that a new game in the genre, will catch many people’s eyes. Especially if it’s not pertaining to nostalgia and is instead going all-in on being a visually, eye-popping affair that Cygni: All Guns Blazing is aiming for. While Cygni follows many of the design principles in a lot of vertically-scrolling titles — beams to move around, high-speed missiles to frantically dodge — here, players are required to route power between weapons or shield systems.

Aiming to be a high-production game with visuals, music and effects to match, Cygni: All Guns Blazing’s Scottish-based developer KeelWorks, is aiming for a PC release, with the studio hoping to bring it to next-gen consoles in the near future.