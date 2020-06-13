Gameplay Revealed for Quantum Error at Future Games Show

Future Games Show wasted absolutely no time in getting to the premieres, showing never before seen gameplay for Quantum Error in the opening few seconds. The footage depicted what looked like a fire raging on some sort of space station, but that’s not quite the case. This actually takes place on the Monad Quantum Research Facility, an isolated science station located thirty miles off that coast of San Francisco, CA. Players step into the fire-resistant boots of Captain Jacob Thomas, an accomplished member of the San Francisco fire department. The mission was supposed to be simple: get in, save as many people as possible and get out. Of course, quantum physics are involved so things don’t stay simple for very long.

Quantum Error is confirmed for PlayStation 5. Check out the website for more information.