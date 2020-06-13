Hello Neighbor-Inspired Title ‘Hello Guest’ Gets Trailer

A few years ago, Hello Neighbor became an instant hit as players had to remain hidden from their murderous next door neighbor. Now, the team at tinyBuild have announced a new title that keeps those same gameplay elements.

In Hello Guest, you play as a graveyard shift security guard for an amusement park that has a very mysterious guest always visiting. It’s an odd creature intent on sabotaging the place and even stalks you. You need to rig up contraptions to keep the lights on as that’s what it is afraid of. However, the scariest part is this guest will learn how you play and adapt to take you down.

The survival-thriller game has alpha testing sign-ups available. Check out the announcement trailer below.