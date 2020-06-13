Here’s the First Bit of Gameplay for Rebellion’s Upcoming Evil Genius 2

If you were keeping tabs of our E3 coverage last year, you might’ve noticed that UK-based developer and publisher Rebellion put out a surprising number of interesting titles from IP’s old and once-dormant alike. One of those such announcements was the return of the real-time, top-down Evil Genius from years back, with a 2020 sequel, Evil Genius 2: World Domination. Now, Rebellion have finally put out a gameplay trailer which better showcases the many ways players are required to keep their villainous, secret base in running/working order.

Interestingly, in going through the multiple steps, the trailer appeared to point towards a sixth step it was still keeping undisclosed. Whether this is purely an artistic choice for the trailer or not, is unknown. But the game’s art-style and gameplay looks to be an enticing mix.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination is planned to release on PC sometime later this year.