Mafia: Definitive Edition Gets Trailer Focused on Narrative

Mafia: Definitive Edition is shaping up to be one of the most impressive game remakes in recent memory. Whether you’re an existing fan of the series or new to the world, a new trailer released today to give folks a taste of the storyline.

This trailer debuted as part of the PC Gaming Show to get folks hyped for the release. While it doesn’t show any actual gameplay, it does get you into the world of Mafia: Definitive Edition. Fans of the series will note how faithful the scenes play out compared to the original game. It’s great to see that, despite the shiny new graphics, it’s still sticking to its 2002 roots.

Check out the new trailer below: