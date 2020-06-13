Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Announced at Future Games Show

Fans of action RPGs and horror games got a new game to add to their wishlists in the form of Morbid: The Seven Acolytes today. According to the developer, Merge, Morbid is an isometric souls-like wherein players take on the role of the very last “Striver of Debrom.” They must defeat the Seven Acolytes, powerful beings possessed by evil deities called “Gahars.” Check out some of the gameplay below!

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes features a perk leveling system, a world filled with lore to explore, a fully orchestrated soundtrack and a system requiring players to manage their sanity in addition to health and stamina. Players will also have over 25 weapons to play around with, including: swords, maces, axes, spears, two-handed weapons, pistols, shotguns and rifles.

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.