Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Death (Hisano Kuroda)

*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.

* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.





Days Available:

Hisano is available during the Holidays

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Rainy Days O O O O O O O

Rank 2

Response 1 Who are you talking about? +3 So he didn’t look like me? +3 Stop staring at me. +3 Response 2 Yes, you do. +0 No, you don’t. +0 This is stupid. +0

Rank 3

Response 1 Of what? +3 What about the river? +3 Response 2 I’m jealous. +3 What about now? +2 Response 3 That’s not true! +3 Don’t torture yourself. +3

Rank 4

Response 1 Tsuki meinichi +2 That must have been tough. +3 Don’t be depressed. +3 Response 2 That may be true. +0 I don’t think so. +0 I don’t really know. +0 Response 3 I don’t get it. +0 I think I understand. +0

Rank 5

Response 1 It’s actually interesting. +3 I’m just killing time. +3 Response 2 Talk about school +3 Talk about the city +0 Talk about girls +3 Response 3 Why not? +0 I’m hurt. +0 But I want to see you. +0

Rank 6

Response 1 I get it. +3 I don’t get it. +3 Response 2 What were they about? +0 Letters? How inconvenient. +2

Rank 7

Response 1 Read them +0 Wait for Hisano +0 Response 2 What does it mean? +0 You didn’t love him? +0 Response 3 That’s a cruel tale. +0 That must’ve been tough. +0 ….. +0

Rank 8

Response 1 Take your time. +3 Hang in there. +3

Rank 9

Response 1 I understand the feeling. +3 That’s selfish. +3 I don’t understand. +3 Response 2 I guess so. +3 No, it isn’t. +3

Rank MAX