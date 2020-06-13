Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Death (Hisano Kuroda)

<< Return to the Main Social Link Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.
Days Available:
Hisano is available during the Holidays
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Rainy Days
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
Rank 2
|Response 1
|Who are you talking about? +3
|So he didn’t look like me? +3
|Stop staring at me. +3
|Response 2
|Yes, you do. +0
|No, you don’t. +0
|This is stupid. +0
Rank 3
|Response 1
|Of what? +3
|What about the river? +3
|Response 2
|I’m jealous. +3
|What about now? +2
|Response 3
|That’s not true! +3
|Don’t torture yourself. +3
Rank 4
|Response 1
|Tsuki meinichi +2
|That must have been tough. +3
|Don’t be depressed. +3
|Response 2
|That may be true. +0
|I don’t think so. +0
|I don’t really know. +0
|Response 3
|I don’t get it. +0
|I think I understand. +0
Rank 5
|Response 1
|It’s actually interesting. +3
|I’m just killing time. +3
|Response 2
|Talk about school +3
|Talk about the city +0
|Talk about girls +3
|Response 3
|Why not? +0
|I’m hurt. +0
|But I want to see you. +0
Rank 6
|Response 1
|I get it. +3
|I don’t get it. +3
|Response 2
|What were they about? +0
|Letters? How inconvenient. +2
Rank 7
|Response 1
|Read them +0
|Wait for Hisano +0
|Response 2
|What does it mean? +0
|You didn’t love him? +0
|Response 3
|That’s a cruel tale. +0
|That must’ve been tough. +0
|….. +0
Rank 8
|Response 1
|Take your time. +3
|Hang in there. +3
Rank 9
|Response 1
|I understand the feeling. +3
|That’s selfish. +3
|I don’t understand. +3
|Response 2
|I guess so. +3
|No, it isn’t. +3
Rank MAX
|Response 1
|They kept insisting? +3
|What about your husband? +3
|Response 2
|Hasn’t it? +0
|I’ll treasure it. +0
|Response 3
|I do. +0
|I don’t. +0
|I’m not too sure. +0