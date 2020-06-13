Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Devil (Sayoko Uehara)

<< Return to the Main Social Link Hub >>
*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.
Days Available:
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Rainy Days
|O
|O
|O
Rank 2
|Response 1
|What do you mean? +2
|I’m not interested. +2
|Please, by all means. +0
Rank 3
|Response 1
|For money. +3
|To be closer to you. +2
|I have something to do. +2
|Response 2
|I do. +2
|I don’t. +0
|Right in front of me. +2
|Why do you ask? +0
|Response 3
|Oh, yes. +0
|No… +2
|Stop it! +3
Rank 4
|Response 1
|Only part time… +0
|I’m a high school student. +0
|Response 2
|What were you here for? +0
|Why are you wearing black? +0
|We should meet again. +0
|Response 2
|… Okay +2
|I’d rather not know. +2
|… I can’t stay in here. +2
|Response 2
|That’s just how it is. +0
|It’s good they get better. +0
|Why don’t you switch jobs? +0
Rank 5
|Response 1
|What happened? +0
|It’s like a soap opera. +2
|Response 2
|That can’t be helped. +0
|I wish i’d seen that. +0
|Response 3
|Comfort her +3 (Understanding 5 Required)
|Cheer her up +2
|Ignore her +0
Rank 6
|Response 1
|Did something happen? +0
|Are you not feeling well? +0
|Are you done here? +0
|Response 2
|Don’t blame yourself. +0
|It can’t be helped. +0
|Think about what you did. +0
|Response 3
|Watch her silently +0
|Say something to her +0
Rank 7
|Response 1
|You should get some rest… +2
|Hang in there. +3
Rank 8
No Thought Required
Rank 9
|Response 1
|Is there an emergency? +0
|At this time of night? +0
|Response 2
|Overworking, I hear? +0
|It’s important to rest. +0
|Response 3
|Physician, heal thyself. +0
|Can you help anyone now? +0
|Don’t do it all yourself. +0
|Response 4
|Would ‘he’ want that? +0
|You’re doing it for yourself. +0
|You’re just running away. +0
Rank MAX
|Response 1
|Goodbye? +0
|Take care… +0