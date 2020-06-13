Persona 4 Golden PC Social Link Guide: Devil (Sayoko Uehara)

*Values highlighted in red are optimal choices.
* All values are with a Persona of the same Arcana in your possession.


Days Available:

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Rainy Days
O O O

Rank 2

Response 1 What do you mean? +2 I’m not interested. +2 Please, by all means. +0

 

Rank 3

Response 1 For money. +3 To be closer to you. +2 I have something to do. +2
Response 2 I do. +2 I don’t. +0 Right in front of me. +2 Why do you ask? +0
Response 3 Oh, yes. +0 No… +2 Stop it! +3

 

Rank 4

Response 1 Only part time… +0 I’m a high school student. +0
Response 2 What were you here for? +0 Why are you wearing black? +0 We should meet again. +0
Response 2 … Okay +2 I’d rather not know. +2 … I can’t stay in here. +2
Response 2 That’s just how it is. +0 It’s good they get better. +0 Why don’t you switch jobs? +0

 

Rank 5

Response 1 What happened? +0 It’s like a soap opera. +2
Response 2 That can’t be helped. +0 I wish i’d seen that. +0
Response 3 Comfort her +3 (Understanding 5 Required) Cheer her up +2 Ignore her +0

 

Rank 6

Response 1 Did something happen? +0 Are you not feeling well? +0 Are you done here? +0
Response 2 Don’t blame yourself. +0 It can’t be helped. +0 Think about what you did. +0
Response 3 Watch her silently +0 Say something to her +0

 

Rank 7

Response 1 You should get some rest… +2 Hang in there. +3

 

Rank 8

No Thought Required

Rank 9

Response 1 Is there an emergency? +0 At this time of night? +0
Response 2 Overworking, I hear? +0 It’s important to rest. +0
Response 3 Physician, heal thyself. +0 Can you help anyone now? +0 Don’t do it all yourself. +0
Response 4 Would ‘he’ want that? +0 You’re doing it for yourself. +0 You’re just running away. +0

 

Rank MAX 

Response 1 Goodbye? +0 Take care… +0